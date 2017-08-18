Montreal Facing More than $12.5m in Lawsuits over Undisclosed Landfill Sites

The City of Montreal is facing lawsuits totalling more than $12.5 million in connection with old quarries and dumps that property owners worry are contaminating their land and devaluing their investments.

A document obtained by Radio-Canada shows the city is setting aside additional money for a geological engineer and environmental expert due to "new lawsuits."

The document says there are 13 lawsuits that are now in preliminary stages concerning sites in the Plateau–Mont-Royal, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Ville-Marie neighbourhoods. read more >>