MMBC Changes its Name to Recycle BC

Multi-Material BC, the non-profit organization responsible for residential packaging and printed paper recycling throughout the province, has rebranded to Recycle BC. The clearly-defined name reflects an ongoing mandate to promote recycling best practices and the environmental benefits of recycling to residents through education.

Launched as Multi-Material BC three years ago, Recycle BC provides recycling services to over 1.7 million households through curbside, multi-family and depot collection. The program is funded by the businesses that produce packaging and printed paper, meaning residents don’t pay for the service.

“It’s important that we have a clearly defined name so British Columbians understand who we are and what we do,” said Allen Langdon, Managing Director of Recycle BC. “This rebrand is part of an ongoing effort to connect with the public so they recycle more, and recycle correctly. Our new name will help support that goal.”

Recycle BC is promoting the new brand with a challenge intended to get people talking and thinking about the importance of recycling. In partnership with the Vancouver Whitecaps, the organization is launching a social media contest that encourages residents to share their best recycling photos, ideas and tips on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or the RecycleBC.ca website using the hashtag #RecycleBC. Contestants have a chance to win suite tickets for a group of six, or pairs of tickets in monthly draws.

A rebranding launch event held with industry stakeholders and program businesses featured a guest appearance by Vancouver Whitecaps president Bob Lenarduzzi, the unveiling of the new logo on a recycling truck, and the screening of an educational video.

RECYCLE BC: BY THE NUMBERS

· 97 – Percentage of British Columbians with access to recycling services or depots

· Over 186,000 – Tonnes of materials collected annually

· Over 1,200 – Businesses that financially support the program

· Over 200 – Depots throughout the province

· 156 – Participating communities

Information about residential recycling, including the full list of materials that are accepted, is available at RecycleBC.ca.

About Recycle BC

Recycle BC is a non-profit organization responsible for residential packaging and printed paper recycling throughout British Columbia, servicing over 1.7 million households. Recycle BC works in partnership with more than 160 collection and post-collection partners, including local governments, First Nations, non-profits and private companies. Recycle BC ensures materials are collected from households and depots, sorted and responsibly recycled.

The Recycle BC program is funded by over 1,200 businesses that include retailers, manufacturers and restaurants that supply packaging and printed paper to BC residents, shifting recycling costs away from homeowners. Additional details about Recycle BC’s residential packaging and printed paper recycling program, including a full list of accepted materials, depot locations and member businesses are available at RecycleBC.ca.