Missouri Becomes 16th State to Pass Slow down to Get Around

The Missouri General Assembly has approved Slow Down to Get Around (SDTGA), making it the 16th state to pass this legislation, according to an emailed National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) press statement.

The law, which will go into effect on Aug. 28, 2017, requires motorists to drive below the speed limit while approaching a sanitation vehicle with flashing lights and to move into another lane, if possible, away from the vehicle.

Sen. Dan Hegeman and Rep. Craig Redmon helped lead this effort in the Missouri legislature by modifying an existing law requiring motorists to slow down when approaching other vehicles with flashing lights. read more >>