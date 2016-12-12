Mississauga's Efforts in Recycling Collection Drive is a Success

The City of Mississauga collected 4,300 kilograms of electronic waste and clothing in the Partners in Project Green’s 2016 Recycling Collection Drive. This waste was diverted from landfill, contributing to a clean environment.

From October 17 to 21, unwanted electronics and used clothing was dropped off at no charge to 14 City facilities across Mississauga.

“This was a great opportunity to rally with our local partners, employees and residents to participate in a worthwhile initiative,” said Brenda Osborne, Director, Environment. “Thanks to everyone’s efforts, the City accounts for over 60 per cent of the total waste gathered in the Recycling Collection Drive.” read more >>