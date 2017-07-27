Mississauga’s RBC Building Recycled 1.5M Cigarette Butts to save Earth

Mississauga’s famous RBC twin towers in the Meadowvale area have diverted more than 1.5 million cigarette butts in the past three years to save the environment.

Triovest, a commercial real estate management and advisory company that manages the RBC buildings located at 6880 Financial Dr. in Mississauga, runs one-of-a-kind recycling program under which it recycles cigarette waste.

Every day, the cleaning staff at the site collects cigarette butts from dozens of ashtrays around the building and instead of dumping them into the garbage, stores them in a fire-rated container.