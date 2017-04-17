Minister Hopes Increased Cost of Milk Encourages More Recycling

It was announced in the recent provincial budget milk cartons and jugs would be added to the list of items one could return for a deposit like aluminum cans and bottles.

The deposit is on all fluid milk products and includes: milk, buttermilk, cream, fluid coffee cream, lactose-free milk products and drinkable yogurt.

The deposit for items range from 10 cents to 25 cents per container.

Although it's not necessary, SARCAN encourages customers to rinse and flatten the containers before bringing them in for recycling.