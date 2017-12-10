Minerals in E-waste Discarded in 2016 Were worth $65 Billion

E-waste, which includes anything with a plug or a battery is the topic of a new United Nations-backed study published Wednesday. A staggering 44.7 million metric tons (Mt) was generated globally in 2016 — up 3.3 Mt or eight percent from 2014.

Phys.Org is reporting the 44.7 million metric tons is the equivalent of 4.500 Eiffel Towers, or1.23 million fully loaded 18-wheel 40-ton trucks, according to the report from the UN's International Telecommunication Union, the UN University (UNU) and the International Solid Waste Association. read more >>