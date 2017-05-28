Milton Fire Department Collecting Old Children’s Car Seats

Looking to get rid of that old child’s car seat that’s just collecting dust and taking up space?

The Milton Fire Department is now accepting these seats at its #3 Station at 610 Savoline Blvd. as part of a new Green Propeller recycling initiative to divert them from the landfill.

Participants will need to pre-pay the recycling fee online at www.propeller.green/pay-online ($10 for a car seat and $5 for a booster seat) and can drop the seats off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.