The Mid-Huron landfill site in Holmesville is nearing the end of its life as a landfill site.

Goderich CAO Larry McCabe is the Secretary of the landfill board and confirms the site will be closed on June 30 of next year.

Goderich, Huron East and Central Huron are in negotiations to continue using the site as a hazardous waste and recycling depot. read more >>