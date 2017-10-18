Metro Vancouver Gets Blueprint to Stop Compost Stink

Developing a framework of best practices for compost waste is a good step for Metro Vancouver.

That’s according to community activist Arnold Shuchat, a realtor who heads a group of Richmond residents bent on shutting down or cleaning up the now locally-infamous Harvest Power waste-to-energy facility in East Richmond.

“We got clean air, we got out on the streets, complaints are making a difference and the regulatory bodies are on notice. In one year look at the difference in the air,” said Shuchat. read more >>