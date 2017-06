MPP Monte McNaughton has long opposed Ontario’s cap and trade program, which came into effect Jan. 1 this year.

New legislation introduced Thursday by the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP would have all costs associated with cap and trade clearly laid out in gas distribution bills each month. If approved, the legislation would bring to light the exact amount paid to comply with the government’s new program.

Currently the cap and trade costs are wrapped into the overall total.