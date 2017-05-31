Mattress Recycling Jobs Bring Comfort to Edmonton's Most Vulnerable

Justice Faithful never imagined he would be making a living wage in a job he loves during the time he and his mother were going to a west end drop-in centre for help making ends meet.

But several years later he's a key member of the team at the not-for-profit Edmonton company that grew out of the centre that helped put his life back on track.

"I get my mom her basic needs now, and me more than my basic needs, which is great because not many people can say, 'Hey, I was on the verge of being homeless," Faithful said.

