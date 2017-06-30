Maryland's 'Zero Waste' Plan Has Been Scrapped — and Maybe That's Ok

Maryland's "zero waste" plan came to an unceremonious end last week, and so far, even avowed "zero waste" supporters don't seem to mind.

Governor Larry Hogan's decision to repeal the 2015 "zero waste" executive order put in place by his predecessor, Martin O’Malley, came as a surprise. An editorial in The Baltimore Sun called it "odd." Though both industry and environmental groups see things they like in Hogan's new version. Perhaps, they say, Maryland can actually make more progress without the old "zero waste" plan after all. read more >>