Markham’s Unique Recycling Program Diverts Textile Waste from Landfill

Markham residents have no excuse to live with messy closets anymore.

A novel recycling program launched by the municipality last fall to give residents a place to dump unwanted textiles such as mismatched socks, old underwear and worn out linens, has diverted more than 1.4 million kilograms of clothing waste from landfills in less than a year.

The success of the unique program has prompted the city to be the first in the country last month to completely ban residents from putting any textiles at the curb. read more >>

