Market Squared: Something's rotten among the garbage workers

In the modern work culture that includes contract jobs, fewer benefits, and internships that promise neither a salary or permanent employment, the idea of Labour Day can seem, in a word, quaint. Sometimes labour needs a cause to make Labour Day worthwhile.

That’s what happened at this year’s Labour Day picnic at Riverside Park. Between the local music acts, the hot dogs, and the face painting for the kids, there was a moment of serious politics. The outside workers of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 241 are worried that this might have been their last Labour Day as City of Guelph employees.

