Just 42% of beverage containers were being recycled in Manitoba back in 2010. At the time, reaching the government-mandated target of 75% seemed far off. But at the end of 2016, Manitoba was recycling 70% of its beverage containers.

That is the largest margin of recycling growth in North America in that time span.

The growth is all thanks to the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (CBCRA) and its Recycle Everywhere program, which were not coincidentally launched in 2010.

