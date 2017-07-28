Manitoba Touts 70 Percent Beverage Container Recycling Rate

The Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (CBCRA) says its Recycle Everywhere program has helped the recovery rate of empty beverage containers in the Canadian province of Manitoba reach 70 percent by the end of 2016. The CBCRA, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, helps collect aluminum, plastic, glass and carton-style beverage containers.

“I am thrilled that CBCRA has achieved a 70 percent recovery rate – the largest increase between 2010 and 2016 of any jurisdiction in North America,” says Cathy Cox, Manitoba’s minister of sustainable development. read more >>