Manchester’s “Slim Bins” Boost City’s Recycling By 8%

Manchester’s recycling rate has increased from less than 32% in 2015/6 to a projected 40% for 2017/8 after issuing reduced capacity residual waste bins throughout the city.

Manchester’s increase in recycling rates will have helped the city to avoid more than £7m in waste disposal costs by this autumn, the Council says – with even higher annual savings possible in future, if the recycling rate can be improved further.

Executive Member for Neighbourhoods, Councillor Nigel Murphy, said: “I want to thank all Manchester’s residents for their efforts to recycle more.

