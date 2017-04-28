Making the Most of Compost

I had a conversation about the afterlife with a close friend the other day. After reflection, she looked at me and said, with a note of sarcasm, “compost.”

Now, you can believe what you like about heaven, the various alternative theories about where we eventually go, but don’t bring compost into it. Compost deserves more respect.

Next week is Composting Week across our great country. This is a perfect time to reawaken your commitment to save the planet and the green world on it. Convert the raw, organic material from your kitchen and garden into the magic elixir that feeds the earth and all plant life that relies on it. read more >>