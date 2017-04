Want to keep our aquatic ecosystems healthy? Let's stop putting microplastics into Lake Winnipeg.

Recent studies indicate that microplastics don't just end up harming ocean ecosystems — they also end up in fresh water. And there are a lot of microplastics in Lake Winnipeg.

A recently published study suggests most of the microplastics sampled in Lake Winnipeg came from microfibres, like those found in polar fleece clothing. read more >>