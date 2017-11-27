Major MRF Upgrade Realised by Machinex Allows a Quality Fiber Good Enough to Sell to China

Machinex proceeded to a major modernization last month at the Récupération Mauricie sorting facility, located near Trois-Rivières, Province of Quebec, in order to increase the system’s efficiency and the quality of the sorted material.

Through this important modernization, Machinex installed state-of-the-art equipment in the existing system. A ballistic separator allows to separates the packaging from the mixed paper. Two optical sorting units have been installed as well, one of these sorting the contaminants out of the mixed paper while the other separates plastics in three categories: PET, HDPE and mixed. The OCC separator has been replaced by a new generation model whichreduces the wrapping of the plastics around the components. Most of the glass fragments are removed at thebeginning of the sorting line, thanks to the addition of a glass separator, while an Eddy current separator build byMachinex removes the can of aluminum.

"We are very proud to have realized this project of modernization at Recuperation Mauricie, because it is a long-time customer for Machinex with whom we built a relationship of trust. The added high technologies will allow Récupération Mauricie to increase its productivity, but especially to improve the quality of its products." commented Pierre Paré, CEO of Machinex.

"Récupération Mauricie is very satisfied and even impressed by the professionalism and by the skill of the team Machinex. Throughout the project, we felt that people at Machinex were in control of the situation, which was confirmed by the resumption of the activities without delay according to the initial planning. We lived a positive experience at every level. » emphasizes Daniel Cassivi, managing director of the Group RCM and Récupération Mauricie.

«After only one week of operation, the upgraded system can produce a quality fiber good enough to sell to China,according to one of our broker.» adds Mr. Cassivi.