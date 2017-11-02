Machinex Will Provide the Equipment for Montreal Material Recovery Facility

The Executive Committee of Ville de Montreal has granted, on September22nd, a contract to La Compagnie de recyclage de papiers MD Inc. This contract allows the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the new recycling plant located in Lachine. Machinex has been selected by La Compagnie de recyclage de papiers MD to provide this new system, projected to be fully operational in fall 2019.

This system will be processing more than 75 000 tons per year of recycled material from the Montreal single-stream curbside collection. With its 35 tons per hour capacity, this MRF will include Machinex’ advanced technologies such as 3 optical sorters for fibers and 4 optical sorters for plastic containers. A bag extractor system developed by Machinex will also be installed, as well as 2 Eddy current separators and 2 single rambalers. This system will not have rubber disc screens, but rather a cardboard separator (metal discs) and 3 MACHBallistic separators, which will require less maintenance than conventional screens.

As part of this new material recovery facility, Éco Entreprise Québec (ÉEQ) will donate a complete glass sorting and cleaning system, the equipment being provided by Machinex and Krysteline Technologies.

‘’We are very proud to be part of this large-scale project so close from our location. We designed a system that will meet the immediate and future needs of Montreal, thus helping its recycling objectives’’ commented Sébastien Roy, Project Director at Machinex. The President of La Compagnie de recyclage de papiers MD Inc, Mr. Gilbert Durocher, explains why they chose Machinex: ‘’ When we decided to submit a bid on this project, our choice was immediately directed towards Machinex since they are a long-term trusted partner. We knew that they would be able to deliver a performing MRF with the most advanced technologies and that we can count on a quick and professional service.