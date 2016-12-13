Machinex Launches It's New Website

Machinex is proud to reveal its new website accessible at www.machinextechnologies.com. On the website’s homepage, Machinex positions itself as the Sorting Technologies Expert related to waste and recycling management. The company has more than 45 years of experience in manufacturing equipment. Because of its responsive design, the website can adapt to any type of screen: smartphones, tablets, and computers.

“For us, it was important that the website reflects all that Machinex has become over the years: an international company that possesses authentic character and a human approach. At Machinex, the client is the center of our priorities, comments Karine Moreau, Machinex Marketing Manager. This website will be as dynamic as the company and become a platform where we regularly upload our latest products, services, videos, trade shows, press releases, and projects.”

In just a few clicks, the visitor can access Machinex’ entire range of products and services in addition to its turnkey solutions for single-stream recycling, mixed waste processing, energy from waste technologies, glass processing, construction and demolition recycling, plastic recycling and other types of systems. The new website also provides easy access to Machinex’ products, including latest advanced technologies such as optical sorting. The Services tab is also an important part of the website, as it presents a dedicated team that can assist clients at any time. Different Medias can be found throughout the website, such as videos, articles, press releases and product’s spec sheets.

The Contact tab displays Machinex’ different sales & services offices located in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

About Machinex

In the early 1980’s, Machinex became the first company in Canada to design machinery for material recycling facilities. The company immediately established itself as a leader in designing high quality and profitable recycling sorting systems. Today, Machinex is still a world leader in the industry, developing cutting edge sorting waste management and recycling technologies. Over the years, our experts have designed and installed over 350 turnkey facilities in partnership with leading MRFs in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia.