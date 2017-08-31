Machinex Engages Business Development Manager for Uk

Machinex is proud to announce that Ian Smith has been engaged by the company as the Business Development Manager for the UK.

His new role with Machinex will help to develop sorting and pre-processing solutions with new and existing customers, all while providing the latest technologies on the market. He will ensure customers’ satisfaction while supporting them with any needs that arise.

KEY EXPERIENCEIan Smith has over 30 years of business experience in the recycling, construction, and electrical engineering industries with a solid background in design and project management.

Worked on a number of multi-million pound turnkey Material Recovery Facility (MRF) installations withinEurope.Consulted across a wide area of the recycling industry, ranging from small projects for independent companiesthrough to larger projects for major waste management companies, councils, and local authorities.Managing teams of project managers, engineers, and officers with a wide range of experience and ability.

He joined PPS Recovery Systems in 1999 and has been at the forefront of the company’s development within the mixed dry recycling industry, primarily within the UK, ever since. During this time, he worked along side Machinex on projects within the UK, either working as the technical consultant / project manager for the company or for the client. Some notable examples of his work with Machinex equipment are UPM, NEWS, and Swindon (facility detail on the Machinex website).

In more recent years, Ian has been engaged on specific projects as a Technical Consultant for Machinex and was involved in the Levenseat, Shanks Wakefield, and Swindon projects. During this time, he has developed an excellent understanding of the Machinex equipment and forged a strong working relationship with the Company’s team and clients.

Ian also has significant experience in commodity trading within the industry, both within the UK and European Markets.

“Following a close working relationship on numerous projects, the choice of Ian was obvious as a Business Development Manager. He has strong interpersonal skills and is extremely well experienced within the recycling market. Ian is a highly motivated manager who constantly strives to deliver the best practices and innovative solutions in a constantly diversifying market. He is a natural leader and communicator with a proven ability to manage and complete projects to the highest standard. His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, MRF operations & design, commodity sales, bids, logistics, and meeting customer expectations. Ian continues to be an important asset to Machinex as he helps broaden UK Sales and Business Development.” states Jonathan Menard, Machinex Executive Vice-President Sales & Strategic Positioning.

“Becoming a member of the Machinex team is a form of continuity for me and I am very pleased with my new role. Between the energy and creativity of the engineering team, along with the Company’s commitment to providing premier customer service to our partners, I am confident that we will be able to offer effective and economic solutions for our customers’ waste processing and diversion projects.” says Ian.

About Machinex

In the early 1980s, Machinex became the first company in Canada to design machinery for material recycling facilities. The company immediately established itself as a leader in designing profitable and high-quality recycling sorting systems. Today, Machinex is still a world leader in the industry, developing cutting edge sorting, waste management, and recycling technology. Over the years, their experts have designed and installed over 350 turnkey facilities in partnership with leading MRFs in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia. For more information, visit the Machinex website at http://www.machinexrecycling.com/ .