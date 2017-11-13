Machinex Adds New Sales Manager for Canada

Machinex Industries Inc. is proud to announce the nomination of Matt Risko as the companies Canadian Sales Manager. Matt has worked as a Sales Representative at Machinex Recycling Services(MRS), a service division of Machinex, in Pickering, Ontario since 2009.

In his new role with Machinex, Risko will help to develop sorting system solutions with customers, while providing the latest technologies on the market. He will ensure customers’ satisfaction while supporting them in their future needs. He will cover the Canadian territory except for the province of Quebec which is supported by the interna lsales team at Machinex headquarters.

When Matt joined Machinex Recycling Services in 2009, he started out selling baling wire and he quickly moved up to sell balers and peripheral equipment such as conveyors, optical sorters, compactors, etc. He also worked on notable projects such as an SSO facility for the City of Toronto in 2011; a MRF upgrade with a PET optical sorter project for the Northumberland County in 2015; and a PET optical sorter project for the City of Hamilton in 2016.

Risko graduated from the University of Toronto in 2008 with an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in CityStudies and Political Science. He’s also a member of Ontario Waste Management Association.

“I feel like I have got the call to the big leagues. I am very excited for the opportunity and look forward to continuing to grow with Machinex.” says Matt.

“The management of Machinex was very happy with the work Matt has done during the last years at MRS, by developing the market, his good comprehension of the industry and his dedication to customer satisfaction. We consider Matt as a valuable member of our Machinex sales team and we are confident that he will greatly serve the Canadian customers.” states Chris Hawn, Machinex Executive Vice-President Sales & Business Development.