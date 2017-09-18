Looking to Donate Used Items in Peel? Here’s What You Need to Know

Why just throw something away when, instead, it can be donated and help better the Peel community?

That’s the philosophy behind the Region of Peel’s reuse donation program.

Last year, the Salvation Army Thrift Store opened up at the region’s Brampton Community Recycling Centre (CRC) at 395 Chrysler Dr. It’s a place where residents can drop off a wide variety of items — including books, eyeglasses, gently-used clothing and shoes, furniture, household goods, small appliances, sports equipment, textiles, tools and toys — that are then sold back to the community at reduced prices. read more >>