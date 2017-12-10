London Store Upcycles 60,000 Plastic Bottles Into 3D-Printed Interior

If you’re battling through the crowds on Regent Street in London, desperately seeking some inspiration this holiday season, you might want to stop and take a look at a very small, but very interesting new store opening called Bottletop.

Located at the southern end of the busy road – nearest to Piccadilly Circus – it stands out first and foremost for the Kuka robot in its store window; a 3D-printing mechanical arm that is live-producing all manner of bag charms and keyrings for shoppers stopping in. read more >>