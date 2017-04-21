London Drugs Reaches Battery Collection Milestone

London Drugs, in partnership with Call2Recycle®, Canada’s national consumer battery collection and recycling program, announced today that it has diverted over 300,000 kg of batteries from landfill through recycling since 2000. That’s the equivalent weight of 1.7 million hockey pucks. London Drugs is the first Western Canada-based retailer in the Call2Recycle program to reach this recycling milestone.

Seventeen years ago, London Drugs began offering the Call2Recycle battery take-back program to its customers in its stores throughout Western Canada. Originally accepting only rechargeable batteries, the program expanded to include single-use batteries (such as AA, AAA, 9v, etc.) in 2010 in BC and in 2012 to the rest of western Canada. London Drugs now averages about 50,000 kg of batteries collected annually from its 79 stores.

“We are committed to offering sustainable options for our customers — not only through the products we sell, but also by providing solutions for the proper end-of-life management for those products,” says Maury McClausland, London Drugs’ Retail Operations Sustainability Specialist. “Offering an in-store battery recycling program to our customers aligns with our overall environmental commitment to ensure we are lessening our impact on our planet and in our communities.”

To enhance the customer’s recycling experience, London Drugs has developed easy-to-use recycling kiosks and special signage to help educate consumers on the importance of battery recycling, as well as other materials. In addition to batteries, consumers can also recycle over 15 types of materials in-store at London Drugs – ranging from plastic bags to Brita water filters to small appliances.

“Since our program launched in Canada 20 years ago, we have successfully collected and recycled over 13.5 million kilograms of batteries,” said Joe Zenobio, president of Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. “Without the commitment to responsible recycling from collection partners like London Drugs, this accomplishment wouldn’t be possible. We congratulate them on this significant milestone.”

To find a London Drugs or other participating Call2Recycle drop-off location near you, visit call2recycle.ca/locator/.