London mulls $4.4M landfill expansion

The City of London’s Managing Director of Environmental and Engineering Services is recommending a new 6.2 hectare cell for the city’s W12A Landfill worth approximately $4.4 million under a new tender.

In a report headed to London’s Civic Works Committee next week, City Engineer Kelly Scherr states that the currently active waste disposal area (Cell 8) has approximately 12 months of disposal capacity remaining. The new cell will create approximately 1,100,000 m3 of usable disposal capacity, the report states, which will accommodate approximately 3.5 years of waste disposal operation at current landfilling rates.

The construction schedule identifies a tentative start month of June, 2018 and 85 working days to complete the project.

The report states that operating costs are expected to increase approximately $40,000 per year to treat the additional leachate that will be generated, once Cell 9 is constructed.

The report recommends awarding the $4.4 million contract to Ron Murphy Contracting Co. Ltd.