Local MPP Says Tories Intend to Keep up Pressure on Cap and Trade, Soaring Hydro Prices

Looking toward the start of 2017, Chatham-Kent-Essex MPP Rick Nicholls says Progressive Conservatives intend to keep the pressure on the governing Ontario Liberals over such issues as cap and trade and soaring electricity prices.

In an interview this week, Nicholls said he is particularly critical of the impact that cap and trade will have on natural gas bills, launching a petition that calls on Premier Kathleen Wynne to be transparent about the impact the tax will have on the cost of natural gas by including it as a separate line item on customers' bills.

“Let's call it what it is, it's a tax,” he said, citing the fact natural gas prices will increase on Jan. 1. read more >>