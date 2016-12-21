Loblaw Prepares for Carbon Pricing with GHG Reduction Plan

With an escalating price of carbon across Canada now a certainty, national retailer Loblaw has announced a plan to cut its carbon footprint by 20% by 2020, and 30% by 2030.

Loblaw’s holdings include various grocery supermarket brands as well as Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix stores. It is Canada’s largest retailer by floor area and revenue according to a 2015 analysis by commercial real estate company Colliers International. Loblaw concedes that its combination of retail footprint and trucking fleet makes it among Canada’s top energy users.

