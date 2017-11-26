Lebanon Choked by Burning Garbage, Rights Group Says

People and municipalities have resorted to burning garbage in Lebanon as a result of government mismanagement and it may badly damage the health of nearby residents, Human Rights Watch said on Friday.

The waste crisis erupted in 2015 when the Lebanese authorities closed the main landfill site near Beirut, having arranged no alternative. Large protests broke out soon afterwards as huge mounds of rotting waste filled the streets and demonstrators chanted "You stink!" at the government.