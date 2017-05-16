Landfill to Charge Businesses Surcharge for Cardboard

Businesses will have to pay extra to drop cardboard off at the Foothills landfill in a few months time.

Beginning July 1, they will be assessed a 50-per-cent surcharge on their loads if corrugated card makes up 25 per cent or more.

And starting in January, the threshold will decline to 10 per cent and the surcharge will climb to 100 per cent. A year later, the threshold at which the surcharge is imposed will fall to five per cent.

The move is part of a larger strategy to decrease the per-capita amount of waste that goes into the landfill to a level closer to the provincial average and to increase the landfill's life.

