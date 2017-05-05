Landfill Solar Panels a Step Toward Saskatoon's Renewable Energy Goals

A new solar panel demonstration site in Saskatoon is one of the province's first power generation co-operatives.

Saskatoon Light and Power has partnered with the Saskatchewan Environmental Society and Saskatchewan Polytechnic on the project.

"This project was perfect for the SES Solar Co-op and its members," said SES Solar Co-op president Peter Prebble.

"For those who wanted to invest in solar power, but didn't have the means to install solar panels on their house or apartment, this provided an ideal opportunity." read more >>