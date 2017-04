It’s soon going to cost more to take out the trash in the south Okanagan.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is raising fees from $95 a metric tonne for regular garbage to $110 at the Penticton, Oliver, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos landfills.

In addition to the higher fees, the amount of yard and wood waste that can be brought to the landfill for free will drop from 500 kg per load to 100 kg per load.