Lake Cowichan Must Work Harder to Clean up Its Recycling

Recycle BC’s audit of Lake Cowichan’s recycling has not been as good as expected.

“They conducted the audit yesterday, and there was concern expressed,” said Lake Cowichan CAO Joe Fernandez.

Lake Cowichan’s recycling has been including nine to 12 per cent contamination.

“We’d promised Recycle BC to keep it below three per cent,” Fernandez said. “They’ve compared us to Duncan, BC and Duncan is at three per cent. There are a lot of communities at six. We’re not doing very good. What Duncan has done and maybe we should look at is imposing a fine on people who are putting out material that’s not recyclable. Is that something Lake Cowichan should consider?” read more >>