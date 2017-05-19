Lafarge Creates Cement from Residual Waste Plant Materials in Pilot with Metro Vancouver

Lafarge Canada Inc. is using residual materials from Metro Vancouver's largest water filtration plant to make cement. Beginning late in spring 2016, Metro Vancouver (Metro) and Lafarge began a trial in which drinking water treatment residuals, a wet, clay-like material left over after the water has been filtered, were shipped from the Seymour-Capilano Filtration Plant on the North Shore to Lafarge's plant in the suburb of Richmond.

The trial was successful. Lafarge found it was able to replace 2,100 tonnes of virgin red shale it formerly quarried and trucked in from the Fraser Valley. At the same time the trial also ensured the residuals did not create emissions problems at the plant. read more >>