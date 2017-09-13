Kroger Announces Zero Hunger Zero Waste Plan

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced a new, national effort aimed at ending hunger in the communities Kroger calls home and eliminating waste across the company by 2025.

“No family in a community we serve should ever go hungry, and no food in a store we operate should ever go to waste,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.

Across the United States, 42 million Americans struggle with hunger. At the same time, an estimated 72 billion pounds of food ends up in a landfill every year. read more >>