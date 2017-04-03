Korf: Pointe-Claire's garbage plan still stinks

I received the rather voluminous collections guide from Pointe-Claire which was delivered door-to-door recently and for a brief, shining moment, I thought, “Yes!” The new collections schedule noted that there would be an increase in some collections and that garbage will be picked up on Tuesdays, instead of Wednesdays, beginning in April. I thought our days of stinky waste stewing an additional week in hot summer weather were finally over.

Unfortunately, I got it wrong. Household waste collection is still every second week. To put it nicely: same stuff, different day. I realize that this is a cost saving endeavour and I am all for spending our civic finances wisely, but I wonder if the cost of writing, designing, and printing thousands of collections guides wouldn’t be a better place to cut costs. What about just printing the door tag and inviting residents to read the complete version online? For those who want a printed version, a few printed copies could be available for pickup. Super eco-friendly.

