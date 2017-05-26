Kingston Explores Plan to Become Regional Recycling Hub

Few cities want a garbage dump in their backyards. But it’s a different story for recyclable materials.

Kingston is dusting off a 2015 study that saw potential revenues and improved curbside collection services by pushing to become the region’s blue box headquarters.

A new Ontario law may give added incentive for the city’s revised expansion strategy. The Waste Free Ontario Act will require industry producers of cardboard, cans, plastics, glass and other recyclable materials — such as department stores, newsprint and soft drink bottling companies — to shoulder the full responsibility for recycling costs within six years. read more >>