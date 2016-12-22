King Township Signs on for 8 More Years in $83M Waste Collection Deal

Your garbage will be collected for the next eight years by the same company some residents bitterly complained about just a few short years ago.

That decision, reached after a brief closed-session meeting and not without a bit of controversy, was reached at King Township council Monday night.

Councillors agreed to an eight-year, $83 million contract with GFL (Green For Life) Environmental to pick up garbage in the N6 (Northern 6) municipalities of York Region. The N6 consist of York's six smallest municipalities and include East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Aurora, Newmarket and King. read more >>