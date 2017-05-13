Kicked off the Curb: St. John's plan to collect household compost on hold

If you've been waiting years for curbside compost pick-up to begin in St. John's, you're going to be waiting a while longer.

In 2007, the city said collecting organic waste from residents was part of its waste diversion plan.

In 2013, it was still on the radar — a job description for the position of Waste Management Engineer included "future composting" as one of the areas of responsibility.

But more than a decade later, those vegetable scraps, eggshells and coffee grounds are still going to the landfill at Robin Hood Bay. read more >>