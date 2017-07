Keurig Green Mountain Inc. is pushing up the recyclability timetable for the company's K-Cup pods made in Canada.

The Waterbury, Vt.-based company now expects 100 percent of the K-Cup pods produced in that market to be recyclable by the end of next year.

Keurig Green Mountain, meanwhile, is maintaining existing plans to have all K-Cup pods recyclable by the end of 2020. read more >>