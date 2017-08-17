Keurig Cleans up with 'recyclable' Coffee Pods — but It's Still Trash

Keurig Green Mountain Inc. has taken North America by storm with its fabulously convenient coffee pod brewing system — up to three million homes in Canada own a Keurig machine.

But the company has also been a victim of that success, weathering epic abuse over the mountains of spent pods that clog landfills across the continent.

A 2015 spoof of a disaster movie that went viral on You-Tube, Kill the K-Cup, depicts monsters made of coffee pods who disembark from coffee pod flying saucers and rain terror on a city using spent Keurig pods as ordnance. read more >>