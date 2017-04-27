Kelowna Company Will Conduct ‘waste Audits’ for Osoyoos Business Owners

by

A Kelowna business that specializes in waste reduction strategies wants to meet with Osoyoos and area business owners and management from multi-family dwellings to conduct “waste audits” to find out what materials are ending up in the garbage.

Angela Nagy, CEO of GreenStep Solutions Inc., made a presentation to Town of Osoyoos council on Tuesday saying her company will also be looking at options for businesses and multi-family units to divert organic material from going to the local landfill.

GreenStep Solutions has been reaching out to businesses located across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) to discuss potential barriers to recycling, said Nagy.

read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™