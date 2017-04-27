Kelowna Company Will Conduct ‘waste Audits’ for Osoyoos Business Owners

A Kelowna business that specializes in waste reduction strategies wants to meet with Osoyoos and area business owners and management from multi-family dwellings to conduct “waste audits” to find out what materials are ending up in the garbage.

Angela Nagy, CEO of GreenStep Solutions Inc., made a presentation to Town of Osoyoos council on Tuesday saying her company will also be looking at options for businesses and multi-family units to divert organic material from going to the local landfill.

GreenStep Solutions has been reaching out to businesses located across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) to discuss potential barriers to recycling, said Nagy.

