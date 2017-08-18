Keeping Food out of Trash: Why green bins can only go so far

The head of London's solid waste department says a green bin program won't divert enough waste to comply with a proposed provincial plan that would ban all food scraps from trash bags in five years.

The province floated the idea on Monday, but it came as "no surprise" to Jay Stanford, the head of the city's solid waste department.

In an interview on CBC's London Morning, Stanford said the city is already working on ways to divert 60 per cent of its trash from the waste stream by 2022. The city currently diverts about 45 per cent of its garbage. read more >>