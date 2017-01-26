Kathleen Wynne Blasts Tory Leadership Hopeful Kevin O’Leary

Ontario’s Liberal premier has injected herself into the federal Conservative leadership race with a slap at the newest — and highest-profile — contestant.

Premier Kathleen Wynne posted an open letter on Facebook on Sunday attacking businessman and television personality Kevin O’Leary for erroneously claiming Ontario attracts lower auto investment than Michigan.

“I noticed that you told one media outlet that our province trails Michigan when it comes to auto sector investment because, in your words, business there enjoys, ‘30 per cent less in tax, no regulations and no carbon tax,’” Wynne wrote. read more >>