Kap’s New Waste Disposal System Explained

Kapuskasing’s new residential garbage and recycling program is set to commence in early to mid-January.

Property owners will receive at no cost, one new garbage bin and one new recycling bin. The garbage bin will be 64 gallons (242 L) in size and will be coloured gray and the recycling container will be blue in color and will be 95 gallons (360 L) in size.

“It’s going to take about a month before all properties, including apartment buildings have their containers,” said Public Works head, Éric Côté. “Once you have received your bins, you will be expected to begin using them immediately.” read more >>