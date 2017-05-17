Just 6% of What's Put on the Curb in CBS Is for Recycling — and That's a Problem, Says Mayor

by

Just six per cent of what people put out on the curb in Conception Bay South is headed for recycling, and the mayor is hoping people will soon clue in to how easy it is to recycle.

Mayor Steve Tessier says he's not sure why the recycling rate in his town is so terrible.

"We educate, we promote it, we make it very easy for people to do it, we have a biweekly service that we pick up the recycling, but for some reason it's just not seeming to catch on out here in Conception Bay South," he said.

And that's a costly loss for the community. read more >>

