Japan Ponders Using Decontaminated Fukushima Soil as Landfill

At a meeting of the advisory panel today, the ministry also called for creating a new organization to map out plans on how to get the public used to the idea of using decontaminated soil from the area around the Fukushima nuclear disaster site.

The ministry also presented a plan that would allow the decontaminated soil to only be used in areas away from residential neighborhoods. The plan is to use the soil to fill in depressions and plant vegetation on top. But it is questionable whether the plan will pass public scrutiny. read more >>